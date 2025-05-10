Kriti Kharbanda talks about 'the weight of being okay'

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Intense situations like war tend to take a toll on a person's emotional well-being. For actress Kriti Kharbanda as well, the India-Pakistan conflict has raised some pertinent questions, which she decided to put forth through her latest Instagram post.

Kriti penned a note on her Insta, talking about "The weight of being Okay".

"Today I found myself caught between two feelings- gratitude for the safety I have, and guilt for having it at all. Is it possible to feel both? Because I do. Deeply," she wrote.

Kriti revealed that as a kid, she never imagined living through a COVID-19 pandemic, and now a war.

"I understand the world a little better as an adult- but that little girl inside me is still trying to make sense of it all. And maybe she never will," she added.

Sharing her concern for those who are in the middle of this, Kriti penned, "I think of the people living through the current crisis. Did they ever imagine this either? Where do they find the strength to go on, to protect, to fight, to grieve and still hope?

"I've always known what it means to fight for your country. But today I'm realizing I may never understand what it takes." the diva added.

Towards the end of her note, Kriti wondered if she was the only one who thought like that.

"Am I the only one who feels this conflicted? Scared? Overwhelmed? Or maybe there are others too, sitting with their families, silently wondering the same."

The tension between India and Pakistan has been continuously escalating ever since the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor, attacking nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wee hours of May 7. The surgical strike came in response to the horrifying terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

--IANS

pm/