KJo recalls childhood memory that sparked his love for fashion

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Karan Johar took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about a childhood memory where his mother Hiroo Johar and aunts organised a fashion exhibition in 1981 with ace designer Abu Jani. The filmmaker recalled being starstruck by veteran star Zeenat Aman at the event.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture. In the images, Hiroo and Zeenat Aman are seen. In the background, a young Karan peeks through between the two ladies, wide-eyed and observant.

For the caption, he wrote: “Memories can be therapeutic … Wanted to share this one indelible memory I have …My mother and my aunts wanted to have an exhibition of clothes (not that they had any background in fashion or any business acumen at all… but Props to them on ambition… ) they got a young designer to help them curate and design this collection.”

The filmmaker revealed that the designer in 1981 was Abu Jani.

“(the now celebrated and brilliant fashion force ) the collection was called ALKAPRI (the aunts named this illustrious collection of couture after their children Alka Karan and Priyanka ) I remember the innumerable lunches and chai sessions and the laughs at my residence … Abu regaled the ladies with his incorrigible humour and I used to sit in a corner and secretly enjoy the fashion and Ofcourse the gossip….”

He revealed that his mother requested the always stunning Zeenat Aaman to inaugurate the exhibition.

“This image is of the day of the exhibition and my mother requested @thezeenataman to inaugurate it and she very graciously did so…. If you stare carefully, a star struck and very much in awe of ZEENAT AMAN fan has photo bombed the picture! ( me!)”

“I look back and feel that was the beginning of my love story with fashion and the fashion industry….. #thosewerethedays.

--IANS

dc/