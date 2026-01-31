Kiccha Sudeep promises to keep working harder as he completes 3 decades in the industry

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Sandalwood star Kiccha Sudeep promised to keep working harder as he completed 3 decades in the industry.

Expressing his gratitude, he thanked his fans, director, writers, producers, and also the members of the Kannada film industry for always being by his side.

The 'Eega' actor penned a heartfelt note on social media that read, "30 years. Infinite gratitude. Standing here after three decades in this crazy, beautiful film world, my heart is just… full. From a boy with dreams, doubts and wild hope to whatever this has become — it’s bigger than I ever imagined because of YOU. (sic)"

Thanking all those who have been a part of his long and incredible journey, he added, "Fans — you’re my strength, my fuel, my reason to keep showing up. Directors & writers — thank you for trusting me with your stories, for pushing, challenging and believing I could do more.

Producers — your courage and faith made dreams happen. Co-actors & every single technician — cinema is pure teamwork: from the light boys to the cameramen, art teams to costume, spot boys to editors — your unseen sweat is everything. To television & media — you amplified my voice, questioned me, celebrated me and helped me grow. To the Kannada film fraternity — you gave me identity, pride and home; I carry Kannada cinema in my heart always."

Sandeep also thanked his family and friends for keeping him real and grounded through it all.

The 'Maanikya' actor also revealed that his 30 years in the industry have taught him humility.

He further said that he will continue to try his best to honor the craft that has given him so much.

"If 30 years taught me one thing, it’s humility: every success is borrowed. I promise to keep working harder, to honor the craft and to give back everything cinema has given me. With folded hands and a grateful heart — thank you, from the bottom of me," the post concluded.

Sudeep first graced the screen with a supporting role in the movie "Thayavva".

--IANS

pm/