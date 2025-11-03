Keerthy Suresh on Indian women cricket team's World Cup win: You ladies do it with style and swag!

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Keerthy Suresh has wholeheartedly complimented the Indian women's cricket team which has now emerged World Champions after registering a historic win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals.

Taking to her X timeline, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "What a game of absolute grit, glory, heart and #HerStory!!!You ladies do it with such style and swag!! Congratulations to our Indian Women’s Cricket team on bringing the World Cup Home #CWC25 @bcciwomen."

Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh too was among those who were delighted with the spectacular win. She wrote on her X timeline, "From dreams to destiny! History has been made! Our women have conquered the world and brought glory home! A triumph of talent, grit, and heart — truly Champions in every sense! #WomensWorldCup #TeamIndia #Champions."

For the unware, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with 34 runs.

Several other stars from south India including Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal too complimented the Indian women's cricket team on their sensational win.

Mammootty, in a post on X said, "Congratulations to our incredible Women’s #TeamIndia ! You’ve made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it’s a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions #TeamIndia #WomenInBlue #CWC25."

Mohanlal, for his part, wrote, "History has been made and it’s painted in blue! Our Women’s Team India has shown the world what determination and unity can achieve. You’ve inspired millions and made an entire nation beam with pride. #WomenInBlue #TeamIndia #Champions #CWC25."

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubatti wrote, "The crown truly belongs to our Queens today! This is such a special moment… Team India just won the ICC Women’s World Cup for the very first time!! The entire team put their heart, soul and sweat into this moment. What a glorious day for Indian cricket!"

Actor Jr NTR too shared his joy on the team winning the World Cup. He wrote, "GLORY UNLEASHED!Congratulations Team India Women on becoming the CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! You roared to victory with fire and dominance. Every Indian salutes your epic triumph. Celebrate loud!"

