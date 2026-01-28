Karisma Kapoor dances on Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon with Chef Kunal Kapur, recreates 90s magic

Mumbai Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recreated her popular dance moment on her 90s iconic song “Mirchi Lagi Toh” alongside Chef Kunal Kapur on the cooking reality show MasterChef India.

In the promo shared by host channel of MasterChef India, the kitchen recently was seen turning into a time machine in its latest episode as silver screen icon and OG diva Karisma Kapoor graced the show, bringing with her waves of nostalgia, fan moments, and infectious energy.

The actress upon much persuasion by the contestants and judges of the show, was seen dancing her heart out to her iconic song Tujhko Mirchi Lagi. The original song featured Karisma Kapoor and bollywood superstar Govinda from the movie Coolie No.1.

Talking about her appearance on MasterChef India, Paritosh aka Mamaji cheekily pointed at Kunal who danced along with Karisma and quipped, “Karisma ji, you ask him what’s in his mind.”

Following this, Chef Kunal confessed, “I don’t know how to dance, but I would like to dance with you,” to which *Karisma* graciously agreed, sending fans into a frenzy. The fun multiplied as Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar joined the dance floor, turning the kitchen into a full-blown celebration.

The promo also teased an adorable moment where contestant Venu, holding a red rose, serenades Karisma Kapoor and dances to her iconic song “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein”, from her superhit movie Raja Hindustani.

Karisma Kapoor later shared her family- the Kapoors’ love for food. She said, “Acting is our first love and our second love is food.

