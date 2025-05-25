Kareena Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘incredible friend and brother’ Karan Johar

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar on his birthday, calling him her ‘incredible friend and brother.’

On Sunday, Bebo took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage featuring their candid photos. Alongside it, the actress penned a heartfelt note that read, “There is only one and there will only ever be one…my kjo Happy birthday to my incredible friend and brother @karanjohar,” followed by red heart emojis.

The collage features Kareena and Karan smiling and posing together, offering a glimpse into their cherished friendship that has stood the test of time over the years.

The two share a great bond of friendship and have also collaborated on several films over the years, including ‘Good Newwz,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, ‘Gori Tere Pyaar Mein,’ ‘Bombay Talkies,’ ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’, ‘We Are Family,’ and ‘Kurbaan.’

While Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar are now known for their close friendship, few may be aware that their bond wasn’t always this strong. The duo once went through a rough patch that resulted in a nine-month-long silence between them. Karan revisited this chapter on his talk show, sharing insights into their fallout and how they managed to rebuild their relationship over time. The ace filmmaker had also opened up about this chapter of his friendship with Kareena in his autobiography ‘An Unsuitable Boy.’ In the book, he shared that he had initially offered her the role of Naina Catherine Kapur in Kal Ho Naa Ho—a part that eventually went to Preity Zinta. Karan Johar wrote, “My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money, and we had some kind of fallout at that time.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar turned 53 on May 25 and received heartfelt wishes from his friends in the industry on social media.

--IANS

ps/