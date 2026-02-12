Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek: This news was very sad to wake upto

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) As the news about James Van Der Beek’s death broke, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar mourned the loss of the actor and said this was very sad information to wake up to.

James Van Der Beek, the beloved “Dawson’s Creek” actor, died after battling colorectal cancer at age 48.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared the news about James Van Der Beek and captioned it: “I had loved Dawson’s Creek and this news was indeed very sad to wake upto (sic).”

The news about James Van Der Beek was announced on social media.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared via a joint Instagram statement.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.”

In the meantime, Kimberly asked fans “for privacy” to grieve.

Hilaria Baldwin commented, “Sending so much love. I’m so sorry.”

“We are the luckiest to have been part of his tribe. Fly high James. You were everything good in this world,” wrote actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler added.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

Gellar added: “While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world..”

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” Chad Michael Murray stated.

He added: “James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us – he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

James Van Der Beek was known for his portrayal of Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek, he also played a fictionalized version of himself on the cult sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, starred as FBI agent Elijah Mundo on CSI: Cyber and appeared as Matt Bromley during the first season of the drama Pose.

Van Der Beek's film credits include Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, The Rules of Attraction, Formosa Betrayed, Labor Day, and Bad Hair.

