Kapoor family & film fraternity bids final goodbye to Nirmal Kapoor as she is laid to rest in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor was laid to rest on Saturday. Her last rites took place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, Pawan Hans in Mumbai.

Aside from the Kapoor family, several members of the film fraternity such as Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Anupam Kher, Arbaaz Khan Fardeen Khan, Ayan Mukerji also arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Additionally, Farhan Akhtar, his wife Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal's father Shyam Kaushal, and wife of late Shammi Kapoor, Neila Devi were also seen supporting the Kapoor family during this challenging time.

Janhvi Kapoor's alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya was also seen standing as a strong pillar supporting the Kapoor clan.

Meanwhile, Khushi, Sonam, Harsh Varrdhan, Shanaya, and Arjun were also visibly heartbroken after losing their grandmother.

After the funeral, the prayer meeting for Nirmal will be held on May 5th at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai between 5 and 6 PM. Informing the same, Boney shared a post on his Instagram account.

Nirmal breathed her last on May 2 at the age of 90 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. According to the reports, she had been in and out of the hospitals in the recent past because of age-related issues.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital said that Nirmal passed away peacefully at the hospital around 5.25 pm on Friday.

Nirmal is survived by her three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah.

She is also the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Nirmal, who celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024, was married to the well-known film producer Surinder Kapoor.

