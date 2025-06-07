Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep showers praise on director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family'

Chennai, June 7(IANS) Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep on Saturday showered praises on young director Abishan Jeevinth's 'Tourist Family', saying the film's writing was one of the finest in recent times.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate both director Abishan Jeevinth and the entire unit of 'Tourist Family', Sudeep wrote, "One of the finest writing and execution in recent times. #TouristFamily surely is a landmark story telling which kept me glued to my seat. Each character has it's own moments and space, and every character flawlessly portrayed by actors. Fantabulous casting. Music is another great asset. Best wishes my friend @abishanjeevinth and congrats to the entire team. A @RSeanRoldan musical."

Director Abishan Jeevinth, who was moved with gratitude, responded to Kiccha Sudeep's post. He wrote, "Thank you so much @KicchaSudeep sir. Was very happy seeing your text and appreciation. You’re such a sweet person. Can’t wait to meet you !!"

The film, which continues to have a strong run in theatres even in its sixth week, has emerged a huge success.

It may be recalled that several top stars across film industries have congratulated Abishan Jeevinth for his film Tourist Family.

Recently, Telugu Star Nani called the film a gem of a film. In a post on X, he wrote, "Simple, heart warming films with lot of goodness is what we deserve and #TouristFamily delivers just that. Thanking the whole cast and crew who made this gem of a film. Much needed."

Prior to Nani, several top actors from various industries congratulated Abishan. In fact, the young director turned emotional on Friday as he disclosed that something inside him had got healed when actor Suriya called him by name and said how much he liked his film.

Taking to his timeline on X to share pictures of him and his team meeting actor Suriya, the young director wrote, "Don’t know how to explain it… but something inside me healed today. @Suriya_offl sir called my name and said how much he liked #touristfamily."

The director went on to say, "There’s a boy in me still watching v1000 (Vaaranam Aayiram) for the 100th time. Today, that boy is crying with gratitude. Thank you sir!"

It may be recalled that prior to Suriya, Superstar Rajinikanth, ace director S S Rajamouli and actor and director Dhanush too had congratulated Abishan.

S S Rajamouli, in his post on the film, had said, " Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don’t miss it…"

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

--IANS

mkr/