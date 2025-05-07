Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor: ‘Modi ne unko bata diya’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) After the Indian armed forces successfully targeted nine terrorists' sites in Pakistan, actress-parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended her wishes for the safety and success of the Indian armed forces.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a video of the forces being successful in targeting the sites, she wrote: “Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya #operationsindoor (they said, 'tell Modi.' Modi has now told them’).”

Wishing the safety and success for the armed forces, she wrote: “Jo hamaari rakhsha karte hain ishwar unki rakhsha kare (may God protect those who protect us). Wishing our forces safety and success #operationsindoor.”

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

The 'Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan. Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads. Muzaffarabad’s power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.

--IANS

dc/