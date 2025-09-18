Kajol to debutant Aryan Khan: Only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) As debutant director Aryan Khan’s show “The Ba***ds Of Bollywood” is all set to premiere from Thursday, an ‘excited’Kajol congratulated him and said that the only thing more awesome will be his maiden series.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of clips and images from the premiere of the series. In one clip, she is seen posing next to her husband Ajay Devgn and close friend Shah Rukh Khan. The three are seen bantering about the title of the upcoming show.

Some images showed Kajol posing with Aryan, his sister Suhana and mother Gauri Khan.

Kajol captioned the post: “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood ;) congrats @___aryan___ .. only thing more awesome I'm sure will be ur show! Too excited…”

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Kajol’s latest release is "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is about an Indian Army officer, Colonel Vijay Menon, who faces a brutal dilemma. Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, he discovers his missing son may have ties to a terrorist group.

Kajol next has the OTT show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” which premieres on September 25. The upcoming show Kajol and Twinkle Khanna together as co-hosts for the first time. The show’s debut season promises an exciting lineup of star-studded guests.

She also has “Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut. It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.

The film marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after nearly three decades, having last appeared together in Minsara Kanavu in 1997.

--IANS

dc/