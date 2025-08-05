Justin Bieber's son Jack debuts in Papa’s new music video

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's son seems to be treading his father’s path. The singer-songwriter’s son has officially made his music video debut.

On Tuesday, August 5, the singer-songwriter, 31, released the music video for his song ‘Yukon’ from his album ‘SWAG’ on his Instagram and X accounts, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The black-and-white video featured special appearances by his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues, 11 months, as Bieber sang the tune.

As per ‘People’, the proud dad starts the video off on a boat playing with his son on his lap, before it switches to Jack's legs kicking in the water. Other scenes include Bieber kissing the little one's toes, a close-up of the nearly 1-year-old reaching for the camera, a shot of the family of three sitting together on the back of a boat and a clip of Hailey holding onto her son in the water.

This isn't the first time the ‘All That Matters’ singer has brought his son into his musical endeavors. On July 7, Bieber shared snaps of his son joining him in the music studio. In the photos, Jack was captured standing by a coffee table, which was surrounded by Bieber and his pals, two of whom were playing guitars. Bieber smiled at his son as the tot took in his surroundings, which had been festooned with fairy lights. The ‘Baby’ singer captioned the post with a series of heart emojis.

That sweet post came after Bieber shared a clip of himself playing with his son. In the video, Bieber tickled his Jack as they sat outdoors. The ‘Love Yourself’ singer appeared in great spirits as he flashed a large grin.

The singer and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018. Six years later, in May 2024, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and revealed that they were expecting their first child together. Three months later, in August 2024, their son was born. Since then, the proud parents have been sharing small glimpses into life at home with their baby boy.

