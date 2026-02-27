Jonathan Majors to return to silver screen with action film

Los Angeles, Feb 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors is set to make his movie comeback with a new action film. The Ant-Man and the ‘Wasp: Quantumania’ star was dropped from several projects after being found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023.

The actor will shoot his first movie in four years as production gets underway on the untitled flick in South Carolina, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The title, plot and other casting details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the story is said to be in the vein of '80s and '90s action movies such as Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, both about groups of teenage boys who had to come together to defeat invading enemies.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kyle Rankin is directing the movie from his own screenplay, with Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier producing for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend respectively.

Majors has been trying to rebuild his career since his assault conviction and is also set to star in supernatural revenge thriller Merciless from director Martin Villeneuve, which was first announced in 2024.

The 36-year-old actor portrayed villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before being dropped after his conviction but suggested last year that he would be keen to reprise the role if the chance arose.

In an interview with USA Today, Majors said, "Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them”.

He then gushed about his Loki co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd, describing how he "loved working" with all three actors.

Majors added, "Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them”.

The Lovecraft Country star also felt that it was unfair that he had been shunned by Hollywood, when Robert Downey Jr, who was previously arrested for possessing drugs, and The Flash star Ezra Miller, who was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment in 2022, were given second chances in the industry.

Majors said, "I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment. And that they’re being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level … I didn’t really get that”.

Despite the heartbreak, the actor emphasised he would be open to reprising his role as Kang if given the chance.

He said, "I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah”.

--IANS

aa/