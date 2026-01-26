Jonathan Bailey opens up on his weird habit while shooting intimate scenes

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) It’s not always easy for actor Jonathan Bailey to shoot intimate scenes with a straight face. The actor has shared that he finds it hard "not to laugh" while shooting intimate scenes.

Read More

The 37-year-old actor, who reprises his role as Anthony Bridgerton in the upcoming fourth season of the period drama, insisted intimate moments in the drama are not as "glamorous" as they may seem, and he and his castmates find it much more fulfilling when they are involved in emotional scenes, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine, "I know the sex scenes have been a hot topic, but as a cast we get more excited by other scenes which require in-depth emotions”.

He further mentioned, “I know the sex scenes look glamorous, but on set with cameras, tens of people, intimacy coordinators and everything else, it actually feels a bit silly and it's incredibly hard not to laugh”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, while Jonathan had his first raunchy scene just three minutes into the first ever episode of Bridgerton and has appeared in a number since, he will only agree to filming them if they are not gratuitous.

He said, "I'm not a fan of, 'Lets get our kit off because we have a scene to film.' It's got to mean something”.

Last year, the ‘Wicked: For Good’ star was awarded the coveted Sexiest Man Alive title by People magazine and he thinks the accolade is "hilarious".

He added, "But at the same time very flattering. I mean who wouldn't be flattered?". Jonathan credited his six nieces and nephews for helping him stay "grounded".

He said, "When I get to do what the world views as 'normal things' like read them a story or build Lego with them, I don't think they have any idea how happy they make me”.

The Fellow Travelers star recently insisted he isn't looking to have children.

--IANS

aa/