JoJo Siwa, Abby Lee Miller reunite as they recall their first meeting

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Singer-dancer JoJo Siwa recently had a reunion with her ‘Dance Mom’ co-star Abby Lee Miller during a live broadcast.

The two came together during the broadcast of ‘Access Daily’ with Mario & Kit at Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Wearing a white T-shirt with an image of Mario Lopez during his days as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, Siwa, 22, ran on set to surprise him and Kit Hoover as they interviewed the famed dance instructor.

As per “People’, Miller, 59, was the first person Siwa embraced as she made her rounds.

“‘What you have Jojo is wonderful, and they don’t have any of it, even her’”,Miller told a much younger Siwa while comparing her to other dancers in a clip played for viewers during the televised event.

As the video ended, Lopez, 51, asked Siwa if she remembered that moment working with Miller. “I actually am questioning this in my life right now. Do I have memories? Or do I have memories because I’ve seen them so often?”, Siwa said.

Hoover, 54, then asked if the dancer remembered her first impression of the tough-as-nails teacher. “I do, actually”, the ‘Karma’ singer said. Siwa explained that it was on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition when she saw Miller first enter the room.

However, cameras didn’t seem to be ready, so Miller had to re-do her entrance, which Siwa watched. It was something about the young star, who was just 9 years old at the time, paying attention to where the cameras were set up that stood out.

“She’s smart. She found the camera. She found me, she’s paying attention”, Miller added of their initial impressions. “She was a star”.

After another clip played with Miller yelling at the girls, specifically Siwa, Hoover praised the 22-year-old for always showing appreciation for Miller throughout the years. “I think the one thing that I would never ever lose for Abby, no matter what, is respect. And I think we could go years from now, you could do anything, but the respect that I have for you will be the same as when I was 9”, Siwa said.

