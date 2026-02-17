Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez pack PDA after actress finalizes divorce

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and her boyfriend Danny Ramirez were seen packing PDA and spending some quality time.

The 44-year-old actress and Honest Company co-founder were photographed getting cozy in the ocean on Miami Beach, shortly after Valentine’s Day, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress wore a red printed bikini with leopard-print details, pairing the look with gold hoop earrings, a brown trucker hat that read, “Out of Office” and a pair of shades.

As per ‘People’, Ramirez, 33, who wrapped his arms around Alba as the pair cuddled in the waves, sported red swim trunks and a trucker hat that read, “Lucky”.

The pair were spotted smooching in the water and walking hand in hand as Ramirez kissed his girlfriend’s hand. Amidst their romantic outing, Ramirez celebrated wrapping filming on his directorial debut in the upcoming movie Baton. Ramirez wrote and directed the film, and will also star in it.

On Monday, he posted photos to his Instagram Stories from the set announcing the wrap on filming.

The couple's beach outing came days after Alba's ex-husband, Cash Warren, filed to finalize their divorce. As for Alba and Ramirez, the couple have been in a relationship since July 2025, when they were spotted traveling together on numerous occasions.

In early July 2025, a source told ‘People’ that things were "very new" between Ramirez and the Honey actress, and that "they're having a good time together”. Jessica Alba then went Instagram official with Ramirez in a post from November 2025 and went on to share more PDA in another post celebrating the new year.

The actress, who shares daughters Honor Marie, 17, and Haven Garner, 14, as well as son Hayes Alba, 8, with Warren, first separated from her ex in 2024. She filed for divorce from Warren in January 2025 after 16 years of marriage.

