Janhvi and Ishaan unleash fun side while grooving to Sonu Nigam’s song ‘Bijuria’ on sets of ‘Homebound’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, on Tuesday, shared a fun video from the sets of their upcoming film “Homebound.”

The duo, along with actor Vishal Jethwa, was seen letting loose and grooving to Sonu Nigam’s popular track “Bijuria,” giving a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi posted a dance reel with the caption, “Humein laage na nazariya #Bijuria #homebound.” In the clip, Janhvi, Ishaan and Vishal could be seen showcasing their cool dances moves on the foot-tapping number from Nigam’s 1999 album “Mausam.”

The video opens with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan playfully removing nazar from the trio. Janhvi is then seen placing a jacket on Ishaan, who is lying on a couch, before the two breaks into an impromptu dance.

On a related note, the upcoming drama, written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharma Productions. Inspired by a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, the film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It tells the story of two childhood friends striving to clear the national police examination.

The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2025. The story revolves around two childhood friends from a small village in North India who aspire to become police officers, believing the uniform will finally earn them the respect they have always longed for. But as they inch closer to achieving their dream, mounting pressures and personal struggles begin to test the strength of their bond.

“Homebound” recently made headlines as it closed the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 with a standing ovation. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also bagged two top honours at the festival this year, winning Best Film and Best Director.

Ghaywan shared, “To bring Homebound to Melbourne, and to win these two awards is extremely special.”

“To be in a room full of such diverse people feels truly incredible. One feels so special to see the Australian government and ministers doing so much for this festival, I have never seen such kind of support anywhere else in the world,” the filmmaker added.

