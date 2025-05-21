'Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah’ actress Rachana Mistry becomes the proud owner of her first car

Shifting our focus to her journey as Jagriti in "Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah", Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar) has learned that Jagriti is Jaggu from the Chitta community, posing a new threat to her life.

The show took a 12-year leap in February this year, adding some new faces to the cast. Reflecting on playing grown-up Jagriti, Mistry stated, “Being part of Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah is an incredible opportunity. Jagriti is now a survivor who transforms her vulnerabilities into strength. Adopted into a privileged family, she aspires to become an IPS officer, and believes she has the power to help the world and fight for justice. What I admire most is her unshakable determination to rise above challenges and embrace her true potential. Her inspiring journey is a reminder that it’s possible to create a new beginning, and I hope her story resonates with viewers.”

"Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah" airs every day at 08:30 pm on Zee TV.

--IANS

pm/