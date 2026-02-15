Jada Pinkett Smith reveals special Valentine's Day gift from Will Smith

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith had a really special gift for his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor gifted life-size pillows of their blended family for Valentine's Day.

Read More

The 54-year-old actress shared a photo of the sweet present, which featured her and the 57-year-old actor, as well as their children, son Jaden Smith, 27, and daughter Willow Smith, 25, and Will's eldest child, Trey Smith, 33, whom he has with his 58-year-old ex-wife, actress Sheree Zampino, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Jada took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a video of the various-sized pillows with the family members' faces printed on them against the walls of a big room, and some beside multiple flower bouquets and a balloon that read "Love".

She wrote on the clip, "Life size pillows for a family snuggle. Thank you @willsmith. Happy Love Day everybody (sic)”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Will and Jada met on the set of sitcom, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ when she auditioned for the role of Will's on-screen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes. They got married on New Year's Eve, December 31, 1997, during an intimate ceremony held in Baltimore, Maryland. However, in October 2023, she revealed that they had secretly separated in 2016, but chose to remain married to one another.

Appearing on NBC's Today show at the time, Jada said, "It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce”.

Asked why they kept their separation a secret for seven years, the ‘Scream 2’ star responded, "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out”.

Jada and Will felt "exhausted" by trying hard to make their relationship work.

--IANS

aa/