Jackie Shroff celebrates Anupam Kher’s birthday with nostalgic ‘Parinda’ track

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff extended his warm birthday wishes to his friend and actor Anupam Kher on the 7th of March.

Taking to social media account, Jackie shared a video montage celebrating Kher, and gave fans a glimpse of several stylish portraits and dapper looks of the veteran star.

The montage featured multiple pictures of Anupam Kher in sharp suits and classic portraits highlighting his timeless personality.

In one of the visuals, the birthday boy is seen standing confidently in a blue checked blazer paired with a white shirt and round sunglasses.

Another picture shows him in a formal grey suit and a third picture captures him posing with Jackie Shroff himself.

Sharing the montage, Jackie wrote, “Happiness Always! #happybirthday @anupampkher.”

The video montage was set to the popular track “Kitni Hai Pyaari Pyaari” sung by Suresh Wadkar from the 1989 film Parinda.

Talking about Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, the two share a long-standing friendship in the Hindi film industry and have worked together in several projecta such as Ram Lakhan, Karma, Parinda and Trimurti.

Both the actors have been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than four decades.

While Jackie made his leading debut with Hero, Anupam Kher rose to prominence with his powerful performance in Saaransh.

For the uninitiated, Saaransh marked the Bollywood debut of Anupam Kher in a lead role.

The actor essayed the role of a retired school teacher coping with the tragic death of his only son.

The movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also starred actress Rohini Hattangadi and is regarded as one of the most powerful performances of Kher’s career.

The actress essayed the role of a 60 plus year-old man at a mere age of 28 years old at the time.

