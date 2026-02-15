Iulia Vantur on visiting Arijit Singh’s Jiaganj studio: It was humbling experience

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress and singer Iulia Vantur revealed that recording her latest track "Tere Sang" at Arijit Singh's studio in his Jiaganj house was an extremely humbling experience for her.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she added that it helped her realize that Arijit is all about music and helping others.

Iulia shared that she feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to witness the place where so many magical numbers have been created.

She was asked, "Was the song recorded over here or at Arjiti Singh's studio in Jiaganj."

To this, Lulia shared, "Not only did he accept to sing the song because he liked it, but he also invited us to his house in Jiaganj. It was a beautiful experience. It was also a humbling experience to see him in his own universe that he has created. It helped me understand that he is all about music, about the community, about helping others and about people. It is so beautiful, I feel blessed that I had this experience."

"He welcomed us with so much love. To record in a place where so many hits have been created, I felt was again a blessing. It feels like miracles are happening there," she went on to add.

Earlier, Iulia called working with Arijit Singh "an incredible experience".

She shared that singing alongside the musical legend for the first time was extremely special and fulfilling.

“I feel truly grateful that Arijit liked the song I initially sang for our film Echoes Of Us and agreed to bless it with his beautiful voice," Iulia revealed.

“Being part of his magical musical world has been an incredible experience. Tere Sang has been sung with a lot of love, for a story that I hope will touch many hearts,” she went on to add.

The "Tere Sang" track is a part of the short film "Echoes Of Us" starring Iulia, Deepak Tijori, and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

