Iulia Vantur: Acting is profound way of expressing through another character's skin

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress-singer Iulia Vantur is making her acting debut with the upcoming English short film 'Echoes Of Us'. She calls acting a profound way of expressing through another character's skin.

Iulia shared, "In the last few years, I've focused on my musical career. I love performing live for the audience around the world but I also love exploring. I'm an artist who needs to express myself in various forms. Acting is a beautiful and profound way of expressing through another character's skin.”

She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, which also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Director Joe Rajan is helming the short film, and the shooting for it has already begun.

She added, "I've done Theatre in Romania before, acted in a musical, or in some movies but this time it's actually my debut. I'm happy I get to play this role as it resonates with me and the values I believe in.”

Iulia said that she loves the “script and the message of it.”

She said: “I'm extremely honoured to work with the very talented and kind Deepak Tijori, under the direction of the fresh and original wand of Joe Rajan and his team. I'm happy, excited, and a bit nervous for this movie and I can't wait to explore more."

Though the plot details are currently kept under wraps, the film is expected to explore emotional connection and personal transformation. 'Echoes Of Us' is produced by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.

Born in Romania, Iulia was previously a TV presenter. She made her singing debut in India with Himesh Reshammiya's Every Night And Day. She later lent her vocal prowess for tracks in Salman Khan’s films such as “Radhe”, “Sultan” and “Race 3”.

--IANS

dc/