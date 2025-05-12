Imtiaz Ali calls it a ‘proud moment’ as ‘My Melbourne’ wins best film at UK Asian Film Festival

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali, Onir, Rima Das, and Kabir Khan's collaborative anthology film ‘My Melbourne’ has won the prestigious Best Film award at the 27th UK Asian Film Festival.

The victory marks a proud moment for Indian cinema on a global platform, celebrating stories of diversity, identity, and cross-cultural connections through the lens of four acclaimed Indian filmmakers. The anthology ‘My Melbourne’ secured two top honours at the 2025 Tongues on Fire Flame Awards — Best Film and the Special Festival Award for ‘Longing and Belonging.’

Speaking about the win, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali shared, “Working on My Melbourne was a deeply enriching experience. To see it being honoured in this way reaffirms the importance of stories that explore human emotions beyond geographical limits. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

Director Onir, who helmed one of the segments in the anthology, added, “This project was close to my heart because it gave us the opportunity to tell stories that matter, stories that cross boundaries and touch the universal emotions of longing and belonging. I'm humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey.”

Kabir Khan expressed, “Cinema has the power to bridge cultures and foster empathy, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. I’m truly grateful to have been part of a project that brings such meaningful narratives to life and gets recognized on a global platform.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and producer of 'My Melbourne', also mentioned they feel incredibly honoured and grateful for this recognition. “My Melbourne is a labour of love that celebrates authentic diverse voices and lived experiences. These awards are not just wins for the film, but for every story of identity, resilience, and community it represents.”

“My Melbourne” is a bold cross-cultural anthology featuring four distinct stories that delve into themes of identity and the search for belonging. The film brings together Indian directors and emerging Australian filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds, creating a powerful cinematic conversation around multiculturalism and personal connection.

