Ileana D’Cruz sneaks in a selfie during her ‘3 second’ baby-feeding break

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz, on Tuesday, shared a candid moment from her life as a mother, further posting a quick selfie that she clicked during a short break while feeding her new born baby.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a monochrome close-up picture of herself.

In the picture, Ileana is seen looking into the camera with her hair naturally falling around her face.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Nothing profound. The light was gorgeous and I had 3 seconds between feeding my feral little toddler. hi .”

The actress embraced motherhood for the second time in June last year. She had delighted fans by announcing the arrival of her baby with an adorable social media post.

Sharing an adorable photograph of the newborn, the post read, “introducing KEANU RAFE DOLAN. BORN ON JUNE 19TH 2025.”

Along with the picture, she had written, “Our hearts are so full.”

For the uninitiated, Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023 and the couple are parents to two children.

On the professional front, Ileana has worked in several Hindi and South Indian films over the years.

Her performance in Barfi!, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, received widespread appreciation and continues to be remembered as one of the most notable roles of her career.

She has also appeared in films such as Rustom and Main Tera Hero. The actress was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

–IANS

rd/