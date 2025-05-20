I want to take out a rally across the country to stress on how important self defence is for women: Sai Dhanshika

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Dhanshika, who is a trained martial artist and who plays the role of a police officer in her upcoming action entertainer 'Yogi Da', says that her dream is to take out a rally across the nation, stressing the significance of self-defence for women.

Speaking at the audio and trailer launch event of the film, the actress said, "This is an important stage for me. I am speechless. My uncle, who brought me up for 20 years, Arun, is no more. He passed away last month. Today would have been his dream day. For several years, I was struggling to find a place in this industry. That was the time Arun uncle said, "You come child. I will make a film for you." He was a guide and a guardian to me. I only know he will be blessing me from somewhere here."

She then went on to say that she had spoken to her Silambam teacher, Pandian master, about making films for women.

"I am a trained martial artist. After I joined his Silambam classes, around 200 girls have begun to learn the martial art form. My request is that instead of sending your girl children to painting and dance classes, give priority to sending them to self-defence classes," she said.

"I have always wanted to do a rally all across the country on taking self defence to women. It is my dream and I believe I will realise it," she said and with a smile disclosed that she was to wed actor Vishal on August 29.

In Yogi Da, Sai Dhanshika plays a sincere police inspector who is frequently transferred due to her integrity. While on duty in one of her postings, a person is murdered within her station limits. The victim’s family attempts to pass it off as suicide, but she finds out that it is murder and apprehends the culprit. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Yogi Da, apart from Dhanshika, will also feature Sayaji Shinde, Manobala, Kabir Duhan Singh and Esther among others.

Directed by Goutham Krishna, the film has music by music composer Deepak Dev and cinematography by SKA Boopathi. G Sasikumar has handled the film's editing. Stunts in the film have been choreogpraphed by K Ganesh Kumar.

--IANS

mkr/