I had to make an effort to slow down my speaking pace while shooting for 'The Verdict', says Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Chennai, May 13(IANS) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays one of the lead characters in the courtroom drama 'The Verdict', has said that she had to put in a lot of effort to slow down the pace at which she spoke for the film.

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film on Tuesday, Varalaxmi said, “Since my thinking language is English, it made delivering the dialogues a bit easier for me. However, I had to put in a lot of effort to slow down my speaking pace, as I'm known to be a fast talker. Given that this is a courtroom drama, I had to consciously reduce my speed to suit the tone of the film."

The film, directed by Krishna Shankar, is being presented by producers Prakash Mohandas and N Gopi Krishnan of Agni Entertainment.

Interestingly, the shooting of the film, which was shot extensively in the United States of America, was wrapped up in a span of just 23 days.

Producer Gopi Krishnan said, "I would like to thank Nirmal, Vincent, Irene Vincent, and many others in the USA who extended their help without any hesitation throughout the shoot. Without their support, completing the entire filming in less than 23 days would have been impossible. I’m also happy to introduce Aditya Ram as the music director in this film. His background score is truly remarkable.”

Actress Suhasini Maniratnam, who spoke on the occasion, said, “Some films remain close to an actor’s heart, and 'The Verdict' is one such film for me. I’m truly happy to be part of this project and to have worked with Gopi Sir. The subject of the film deeply attracted me. I often accept roles in remakes if the original featured Lakshmi Ma'am. When they told me this role was initially written with her in mind, I didn’t want to miss the opportunity and instantly agreed to be part of it."

"I had several scenes with Shruthi Hariharan, who would often ask me to rehearse so she could refine her improvisation. It was a pleasure working with her. Despite the logistical challenges during shooting, the director handled everything with calmness and efficiency. It was also wonderful to have Arvind Krishna as the cinematographer, whose vast experience brought great value to the film," Suhasini added.

Suhasini also congratulated Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for delivering a tremendous performance as a lawyer, maintaining authenticity without being influenced by American English.

The Verdict features a host of stars including actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vidyulekha Raman and Prakash Mohandas. The film, written and directed by Krishna Shankar, has cinematography by Arvind Krishna and editing by Sathish Suriya.

