Huma Qureshi treats her ‘pretty boys’ to a pampering grooming session

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Huma Qureshi took to social media to share a heartwarming video of her beloved pet dogs, Toosh and Kishmish, enjoying a luxurious grooming and spa session.

Calling them her “pretty boys,” the actress gave a delightful glimpse into how she pampers her furry companions. Taking to Instagram, Huma posted an adorable video featuring herself with her furry companions, Toosh and Kishmish, as they enjoyed a pampering grooming session.

The video features the adorable duo getting the royal treatment — from gentle brushing to a soothing wash and all the love that comes with a spa day for pets. The clip captured the gentle brushing, relaxing wash, and loving attention that made Toosh and Kishmish look their best. In the video, the actress is seen posing proudly with her pets, who look neat, clean, and absolutely adorable following their spa treatment.

Sharing the clip, Qureshi wrote in the caption, “My Pretty Boys … Toosh & Kishmish #spa #doglover #haircare #grooming #humaqureshi #trending.” The Jolly LLB 2 actress often shares posts featuring her beloved pet dogs, giving a glimpse into their adorable moments together.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi recently made headlines for her visit to the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura. On May 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), organised a special event at the Octroi general area in Suchetgarh to promote border tourism in Jammu. Huma attended the event and warmly interacted with families affected by ceasefire violations and cross-border firing. She also met with troops from the BSF and the Indian Army, expressing her gratitude and appreciation for their dedicated service.

In her speech, the actress said, “I came here to boost the morale of our BSF soldiers, our Army personnel, and especially our women soldiers. But instead, you all showered me with so much love that I felt deeply touched. Once again, I realized how lucky we are to have you protecting our borders and ensuring our safety.”

“Please do not let hate win. Come to Jammu and Kashmir; Come as travelers and go back as believers. It is because of your bravery that peace has been established on our borders. I am thankful to the BSF and the Army. Recent events have made us understand the importance of your role for the country. Jammu and Kashmir is the backbone of India and is standing strong and united, reflecting your courage and sacrifice. I salute you and your families from the core of my heart,” Huma added.

