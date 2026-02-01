Huma Qureshi shares her ‘best beauty hack’

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has shared what she calls her “best beauty hack,” and it has nothing to do with makeup or skincare.

The actress believes that laughter is the simplest and most effective way to glow from within. Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a string of monochrome pictures of herself, accompanied by the caption, “Laughter is the best beauty hack.”

The actress is all set to be seen in Yash-starrer “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”. The makers had earlier unveiled the looks of Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria of the film.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

“Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is reportedly a gripping tale of crime and deception set in 1980s Goa, where a powerful drug cartel manipulates lives behind the state's picturesque beaches and vibrant culture.

The film features a formidable technical lineup, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid.

The action sequences are mounted on a grand scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick), alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Huma’s latest releases include “Maharani 4” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, stars Huma, Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

She was also seen in the third season of “Delhi Crime”, which is directed by Tanuj Chopra. Huma stars alongside names such as Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. The cast also includes Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

--IANS

dc/