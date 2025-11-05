Huma Qureshi calls her recent visit to Patna, a homecoming

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) As Bihar braces itself for Phase 1 of polling on Thursday, actress Huma Qureshi is sharing her experience of visiting Patna, and working on her streaming series ‘Maharani 4’ which is set in the political landscape of Bihar.

The actress recently visited Patna, and opened up her experience of portraying the character of Rani Bharti, the fictitious Chief Minister of Bihar in the show.

She told IANS, “Rani Bharti is back. I've come to Bihar after a very long time, and experiencing it as Rani Bharti has made this visit truly special. Rani has become such an inseparable part of my journey that being there felt like living her story beyond the screen”.

She further mentioned, “Visiting the Bihar Assembly, meeting the girls at Patna Women’s College, and enjoying authentic local food, it all felt like a homecoming of sorts. Dressed as Rani, I could sense how deeply people connect and love her. Truly grateful”.

‘Maharani’ chronicles the unlikely ascension of Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi), a homemaker with almost no formal political training, who becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar after her husband, CM Bheema Bharti, falls victim to an assassination attempt. The show is set in the turbulent socio‑political landscape of 1990s Bihar, the show draws inspiration from real‑life events (such as the rise of Rabri Devi) while dramatizing caste‑wars, corruption, power‑plays, and the grit it takes for a woman to navigate a male‑dominated environment.

Over its seasons, ‘Maharani’ evolves, from Rani’s initial bewilderment at the office corridors of power, to her growing political savvy, to larger national ambitions. Season 4, set to launch on November 7, 2025, leaps into national politics, pitting Rani against even tougher adversaries beyond the state.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The show is set to drop on November 7 on Sony LIV.

--IANS

