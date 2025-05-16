Hrithik Roshan teases a big birthday surprise for NTR with ‘War 2’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to spark excitement as he teased a big birthday surprise for NTR, possibly linked to their highly anticipated film “War 2.”

With NTR’s birthday just around the corner, Hrithik’s cryptic post has fueled speculation that a major announcement or reveal related to the action-packed sequel might be on the way. Hrithik recently took to his X handle to announce that he is planning a big birthday surprise for NTR on May 20, 2025. The ‘Fighter’ actor tweeted, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready #War 2 ?”

Reportedly, the team behind ‘War 2’ is gearing up to unveil the film’s teaser on May 20, coinciding with NTR’s birthday, who plays the antagonist in the film. It is being said that this teaser launch will kick off a series of promotional releases, including the official trailer, leading up to the film’s grand release.

Hrithik and NTR are all set to face off in the much-awaited spy thriller “War 2.” Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Kiara Advani in a key role and is slated to hit theatres on August 14.

A sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit War, the film sees him return as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, “War 2” promises a grand pan-India release across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

At an event in the U.S., Hrithik Roshan opened up about War 2, revealing that while he initially felt nervous about the project, he’s now proud of how it has shaped up. He mentioned that the shoot is almost complete, with just one song remaining—featuring a powerful collaboration between him and NTR.

--IANS

ps/