Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad share loved-up pictures from their vacation

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad are packing PDA. On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post as they shared loved-up pictures from their vacation.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed up in woolens, and sharing cozy moments as the two embraced in a hug for the last picture. However, they did not disclose the location but it seems like they’re vacationing in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, specifically on or near Rodeo Drive.

The popular Italian restaurant Via Alloro appears in one of the frame. The restaurant is located at 301 N Canon Drive, right in the heart of Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle shopping district. The palm trees, holiday-style lights, and luxury-store architecture all match that signature Rodeo Drive–Canon Drive area aesthetic.

They wrote in the caption, “Nothing better than winter walking”.

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship began quietly before stepping into the public eye in early 2022. Their first public appearance together was after a dinner date in Mumbai, sparking widespread curiosity. Saba is an actor-musician, and is known for ‘Rocket Boys’ and the electro-funk band Madboy/Mink, and Hrithik is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. They soon made their relationship Instagram official through affectionate posts and support for each other’s work.

They attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash together in May 2022, marking their red-carpet debut as a couple. Hrithik also introduced Saba to his family, and she’s often seen at gatherings with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons, reflecting a modern, blended dynamic. Throughout 2023 and 2024, the couple shared glimpses of vacations, from Argentina to Dubai, and affectionate social media moments that fans celebrated for their warmth and natural chemistry.

Their relationship is admired for its maturity, mutual respect, and grounded approach, a balance between star power and privacy, where art, companionship, and shared creative passion form the heart of their connection.

--IANS

aa/