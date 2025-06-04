How Shilpa Shetty is reliving her ‘Dhadkan’ memories in London

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently took a trip down memory lane as she stumbled upon a heartwarming moment on the streets of London.

The 'Hungama 2' actress posted a video capturing a street performer playing the soulful tune of her iconic track ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se’ from her blockbuster movie “Dhadkan.” Clearly moved, Shilpa recorded the scene while panning the camera to show the performer and the bustling surroundings — reliving the magic of one of her most memorable film moments. Shilpa also turned the camera toward herself, smiling and swaying gently to the melody, visibly enjoying the tune that once defined a major chapter of her film career.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Surprises #Londondiaries.”

“Dhadkan,” released in 2000, was directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain. The romantic musical drama also featured Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Mahima Chaudhry in leading roles. Seasoned actors like Sharmila Tagore, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar appeared in supporting roles.“Dhadkan” remains one of Shilpa Shetty’s most beloved and iconic films. Her portrayal of Anjali, caught in a whirlwind of love, duty, and sacrifice, earned her immense praise and continues to be remembered by audiences as one of her most emotionally resonant performances. The film not only solidified her place in Bollywood’s mainstream cinema but also gave her some of the most memorable moments of her career.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actress was last seen in the action-packed web series “Indian Police Force,” helmed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

Up next, Shilpa is gearing up for her role in the Kannada action drama “KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

