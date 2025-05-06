'Housefull 5' director Tarun Mansukhani recalls all the fun while filming 'Laal Pari'

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Tarun Mansukhani, director of the much-awaited sequel "Housefull 5", opened up about helming a multi-starrer project. Looking back at his experience of shooting the "Laal Pari" track, the filmmaker said that it was "so much fun."

"Wherever I would pan the camera, there was a star performing," he recalled.

"Laal Pari", which has been shot on a big scale, brings a fun and vibrant energy to the screen. Mansukhani, while sharing his experience, said, “Shooting the song was so much fun. Wherever I would pan the camera, there was a star performing. We had so much fun that our energy has translated into the song. I am glad that the audience is vibing with it and showing it so much love.”

Opening up about the process of filming a multi-starrer, Mansukhani shared, “It wasn’t difficult working with such big stars, even though I had never collaborated with them before. I’m truly thankful to my producer for having faith in me and trusting me with a project of this scale. We wrapped the film in record time, and that wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of the actors. At no point did I feel like things were beyond my control.”

Mansukhani is one of the few directors to successfully bring together actors from different generations, ranging from veterans like Nana Patekar to Bollywood starlet Soundarya Sharma. Apart from them, the fifth installment of the biggest comedy franchise "Welcome" boasts a stellar star cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 5" is set to hit the theatres on June 6.

--IANS

pm/