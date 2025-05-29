Hiten Tejwani talks about surviving the competitive world of television

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran television actor Hiten Tejwani, who has carved a niche for himself over the years with consistent performances, opened up about navigating the highly competitive landscape of Indian television.

The 'Kutumb' actor admitted that competition is an unavoidable part of the profession, especially with new talent emerging every day. However, Hiten believes the key to survival lies in staying focused, believing in one's craft, and evolving with time. Hiten told IANS, “Working on a TV show, there is, of course, some competition between co-stars. It has to be there. But, you know, it’s a healthy competition. It’s not like, ‘I want to be the only one who looks better,’ or ‘I am better.’ What you really want is to do better for the scene. You have to perform in a way that elevates everything.”

“If your performance is good or competitive, it will only help the scene. So, there’s nothing wrong with it. If the competition is healthy, then it’s always welcome,” he added.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor also emphasized that building strong off-screen relationships contributes significantly to delivering more authentic and impactful performances on screen. “In Meri Bhavya Life, if off-screen you're bonding well or doing certain things together, then on-screen it definitely helps. The chemistry comes automatically. You don’t have to work hard to create it; otherwise, it looks mechanical.”

Further, speaking about his on-set persona, Hiten shared that while many of his co-stars consider him the prankster, he sees himself as the “chill” one who keeps the atmosphere light and relaxed. “I haven’t pulled any pranks on anyone. I think I like to keep things grounded. I’m more of the chill and cool type. I do all the fun things, and I do a bit of masti here and there, but I haven’t pulled a prank on anyone yet. And as far as I know, no one has pulled a prank on me either.”

Hiten, who has been part of the industry for more than a decade, is currently seen in the lead role in the show “Meri Bhavya Life.”

