Hina Khan treats herself to ‘maska pav and chai for a change’

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan, ob Friday, treated herself to a classic local Indian snack, and shared a glimpse of her food indulgence on social media.

The actress revealed that she decided to enjoy a simple snack meal as she opted for “Maska Pao aur Chai for a change.”

Taking to her social media account, Hina Khan shared a picture of the popular street-style food combination and captioned it as, “Maska Pao aur Chai For a change.”

The picture shared by Hina features a plate of freshly baked pav buns placed on butter paper, with a generous serving of creamy yellow butter kept aside in a container with a spoon. A cup of hot chai can also be seen placed beside the plate.

Hina often shares a sneak peek of her daily life with fans on social media, from fitness routines to food moments.

A few days ago, she had shared a glimpse of her Ramzan celebrations, and revealed that she prepared a special iftaar treat at home.

She wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak’ Iftaar special phirni by yours truly.. It was yummmmm. Sabko pasand aayi,” she captioned the post on her social media account.

In the pictures shared by Hina, the actress is seen carefully placing bowls of freshly prepared phirni topped with sliced dry fruits on a tray.

In another close-up picture, the creamy dessert garnished generously with nuts can be seen.

A separate video captured Hina serving the phirni in bowls, all set to be served.

Another picture shows a neatly arranged iftaar spread featuring freshly cut fruits and vegetables, chana chaat, chia pudding, soaked walnuts and almonds, dried figs, Ajwa khajoor, protein shake, Zam Zam water and Hina’s supplements.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actress began her acting journey with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009.

Hina in the show, essayed the titular role of Akshara for eight years before quitting the show. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades now.

After making her exit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina explored the reality television space and emerged as the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11.

She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where she again ended up as the first runner up.

The actress, a few years ago, had revealed about her cancer diagnosis and ever since then has been putting up a brave front while undergoing treatment, and sharing glimpses of her strength with fans.

On the personal front, Hina tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the latter's home terrace that was attended by close friends and family.

–IANS

rd/