Hina Khan has a helpful tip for all those working out during Ramadan

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Hina Khan, has a helpful tip for all those who wish to continue their workout regime while fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Sharing a glimpse of her latest workout session in the gym on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress advised that while fasting, one should go easy on the exercises, so that they do not end up feeling thirsty. However, she added that it is extremely crucial to keep moving forward in your fitness journey, as consistency is the key.

Hina penned on the photo-sharing app, "Workouts during Ramadan, Go slow and easy so that you don't feel thirsty..But keep moving, " followed by an evil eye, folded hands, and a pink flower emoji.

Hina treats the netizens with constant glimpses of her daily life, which includes both her professional commitments and her quality time with her loved ones.

On Thursday, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress compiled an emotional note as she geared up for Sehri, claiming that dedication towards work and faith can go hand in hand beautifully.

She took to her Instagram stories and talked about concluding a long and hectic work day, while still making some time for her personal commitments at home.

Hina disclosed that despite having a packed schedule, she was able to remove her acrylic nails by herself.

She added that she sees this as a small yet meaningful win.

Dropping a picture of her nails on social media, Hina wrote, “Sehri in 2 hours. And the hard work finally paid off. Who said work and faith can't go hand in hand. Had a long work day but I still managed to remove acrylics at home. Woh kehte haina, Jahan chaah hal, wahan raah bal...Alhamdullilah #Ramadan Mubarak.”

