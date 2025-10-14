Hina Khan enjoys a "paratha meal" after three months

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan seems to be on cloud nine for being able to gobble up her favourite food after months. Recently, she, on her social media stories, shared a heartfelt moment of normalcy.

Posting a picture of a paratha topped with butter, Hina wrote, 'After three months, uff kya feeling thi yaar.' This story captured not only a delicious meal but also an emotional return to comfort food after months of dietary restrictions following her treatment.

The photo showed a golden-brown paratha served on a white plate paired with a fork and a generous dollop of butter. A simple yet poignant reflection of recovery and resilience. Hina Khan, who has been open about her battle with stage 3 breast cancer, sharing her experiences with remarkable strength and honesty.

Throughout her journey, her long-term partner and now husband, Rocky Jaiswal, has been her strongest political support. The actress has repeatedly expressed gratitude for him in interviews and on television, often getting emotional when she speaks about his presence by her side throughout her tough journey. In an older video shared on social media by a fan, Rocky was seen tenderly pressing Hina's legs during her treatment and taking care of her medicines.

In another clip, in a photo recently shared by Rocky on his social media account, on account of "Karwa Chauth", Rocky was seen bowing down and touching Hina's legs, calling her 'baby' and writing that he draws strength and inspiration from her courage.

Hina and Rocky were in a relationship for nearly a decade and tied the knot on 4th June 2025 after years of togetherness. Their love story began during Hina Khan's television show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where Rocky was the line producer initially.

The couple is currently seen on the fun couple reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

