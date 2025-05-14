Halle Bailey accuses ex-boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry of abuse

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Bailey has levelled accusations against her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, DDG, of abuse, and was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

The ‘Little Mermaid’ star, 25, detailed alleged incidents of abuse she claims to have endured at the hands of DDG, 27, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The former couple's son, Halo Saint Granberry, born in December 2023, is also protected from DDG under the temporary restraining order, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

As per ‘People’, the temporary restraining order requires DDG, a rapper and Twitch streamer, to remain over 100 yards away from Bailey and Halo at all times, including at Halo's school and Bailey's vehicle. Bailey and DDG began their relationship in 2022 and ultimately split in 2024. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Bailey’s request for a restraining order obtained by ‘People’ details several incidents of alleged abuse, with specific instances dating back to January 2025.

“I realize that there is no placating Darryl. I cannot allow this abuse any longer”, Bailey wrote in the documents. Among the allegations made against DDG are that he frequently verbally abused Bailey, often calling her "a bitch" or "evil" in front of their 2-year-old son.

"Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans", Bailey wrote in her declaration. The declaration continued, "He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses”.

