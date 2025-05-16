'Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage' being renewed for season 2? Find out

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) "Young Sheldon" spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage," is returning for season 2.

While CBS has not unveiled the release date for season two, the network confirmed that the latest season will be reaching the audience by 2025-26.

Emily Osment, who is seen as Mandy McAllister on the show, shared the exciting update on her Instagram. She dropped a couple of photos from the cast’s celebration on set, along with a screenshot of a news piece.

“I love these people SO SO MUCH!!!!”, she wrote on a group photo featuring co-stars Montana Jordan, Jessie Prez, Dougie Baldwin, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones. “Thank YOU for watching and giving us the opportunity to tell this story for 22 more episodes. Here we go!,” she added.

"Young Sheldon" talks about the childhood of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage). During the show, the viewers also got a glimpse of the turbulent relationship between Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, and the aspiring weather reporter, Mandy, which left them wanting more.

When Georgie and Mandy meet for the first time, both lie about their age. Things get complicated after Mandy becomes pregnant. As these two are figuring out how to co-parent their daughter, they end up falling for each other and get married.

While the cast for "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage 2" has not been announced yet, leads Osment and Jordan are expected to reprise their roles in season 2.

Iain Armitage, who played Young Sheldon was not a part of the initial season of "Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage". While it is not certain if Armitage will be seen as Sheldon in season two, the makers shared that they would love to have him on baord in the future.

Co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine in October 2024, “We would love to if we found the right episode for Iain. We love him, and he’s been super supportive … but we’re trying to establish this show and give it its own identity."

--IANS

pm/