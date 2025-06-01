Genelia Deshmukh wishes ‘little chaos’ Rahyl: Your love is big, your hugs are tight

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) As her younger son Rahyl turns 9, actress Genelia Deshmukh had the sweetest birthday wish for her “little chaos” and said that his love is big, hugs are tight and his laughter makes every exhausting moment feel all worth it for her.

Genelia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and videos from a football field featuring the mother-son duo.

“My Dearest Rahyl, You are my little chaos - that made me softer and stronger all at once. One moment you are testing my patience, making messes and keeping me on my toes. And the next, your little arms are wrapped around my neck like I’m your whole world,” Genelia wrote in the caption section.

She added: Rahyl your love is big, your hugs are tight and your laughter makes every exhausting moment feel all worth it… Happy Birthday Baby Boy - You are most special being = You… whether it means you being the biggest brat, or the one that cares for everyone unconditionally - Don’t change Eva.”

Genelia and her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in 2003 and fell in love. The couple got married in February 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, they had a Christian wedding in the church the next day.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, was born in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

The actress will next be seen starring in “Sitaare Zameen Par” directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film also stars Aamir in the titular role.

A spiritual successor to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming movie is a remake of Spanish film Champions, which was released in 2018. It is scheduled to release on June 20.

--IANS

dc/