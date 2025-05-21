From Love Aaj Kal to Bhool Chuk Maaf: Wamiqa Gabbi calls her cinematic journey 'Magical'

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Did you know, actress Wamiqa Gabbi was a junior artist in the "Thoda Thoda Pyar" song from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 drama "Love Aaj Kal".

Reminiscing about the good old days, Wamiqa penned a sweet note to her younger self on Instagram. She wrote, "Dear Younger Wamiqa, You were always a dreamer and a hard working one! As a kid on that Love Aaj Kal set - you were not just a junior artist enjoying the work that came your way because your Daddaa believed in you, but you believed in yourself too…. You were nervous, excited, soaking it all in on that set. You have only continued to work harder without worrying about what's coming next !"

16 years after "Love Aaj Kal", Wamiqa is all set to groove on her own rendition of another song from the film, "Chor Bazaari" with Rajkummar Rao in their forthcoming drama, "Bhool Chuk Maaf".

"Cut to 16 years later, the song from the same film is playing and the same love for the camera still lives on, but this time, it’s your story! Every time I hear Chor Bazaari, it hits a little different now! You’ve gone from being in one fleeting frame as a toddler with a mooch and a massa, to finding your own space in the spotlight. It’s wild how life can throw such beautiful moments to cherish, especially when you least expect it!" the diva went on to write.

Showing her gratitude for her magical journey from "Love Aaj Kal" to "Bhool Chuk Maaf" Wamiqa concluded, "You didn’t dream small and you never stop chasing the best because TITLI wouldn’t have happened if you had gotten lost on the way and I am so glad you didn’t! Always be humble, grateful and never stop believing in MAGIC! Love, Wamiqa."

Helmed by Karan Sharma, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is expected to be released in the cinema halls on May 23rd.

--IANS

pm/