Filmmaker Dheeraj Jindal presents a unique take on death and friendship in new short film ‘Momo Deal’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Dheeraj Jindal has announced his new short film “Momo Deal,” which explores a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on death and friendship.

The movie, which stars actors Anushka Kaushik and Akashdeep Arora, will premiere exclusively on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts in July. Speaking about the project, Dheeraj Jindal shared, “The film, which is written by Palak Shah, is a warm, witty take on friendship and farewell. Its humor and heart can reach everyone, everywhere. I can’t wait for audiences to meet this incredible cast and feel the bond we’ve brought to life. The film touches upon a very raw nerve of friendship.”

He added, “It’s a completely unique take on death and friendship, dealing with a grim subject but in a very light-hearted tone. I wanted to explore how we process loss and the lengths we go to for the people we care about, even after they're gone.”

The upcoming short film has already earned international recognition. It has been selected for several esteemed film festivals, including Garofano Rosso in Italy, Accra Indie Filmfest in Ghana, the DC South Asian Film Festival, and IFFSA in Toronto. Additionally, it has taken home notable honors such as Best Director and the Golden Elephant Award at the Ooty Short Film Festival.

‘Momo Deal’ will premiere on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts.

Speaking of Dheeraj Jindal, he has carved a niche for himself as a filmmaker known for thought-provoking narratives and a wide-ranging cinematic vision. He made a powerful debut with the short film “The School Bag,” which earned global acclaim with selections at 106 film festivals across 24 countries.

Dheeraj went on to direct critically praised shorts such as “Baj Gai Seeti,” “Vikalp, and Paash”—the latter even qualifying for Oscar consideration.

Beyond directing, Jindal has also made a mark as a producer, backing acclaimed titles like “Sorry Bhaisaab,” “Katran,” and “Anahut.”

