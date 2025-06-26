Fatima Sana Shaikh shares what Rajkummar Rao did when she kept forgetting her lines in ‘Ludo’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has shared an anecdote from the filming of ‘Ludo’. She spoke about a scene where she had to give cues to her co-actor Rajkummar Rao so that he could start off with his monologue but she kept forgetting her lines.

Fatima spoke with IANS ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’. When she was asked about her process of detachment as an actor, she told IANS, “You have only limited control on a film as an actor. You can only contribute this much as an actor. After that, the director will decide whether to use an outtake or not. We don't have a say in all that”.

She then recollected the scene in question where her co-actor Rajkummar Rao exhibited tremendous patience. Even director Anurag Basu comforted her so that she doesn’t get nervous.

She said, “That scene was Raj's and my monologue. I was so bad. I felt so bad for him. I had 3-4 lines. Only then his monologue could move forward. I just had to give him cues. I couldn't do that. It was so sad because after that I started getting nervous. I started forgetting even more. Dada and Raj could have gotten irritated. They said, ‘Fatty, it's okay’”.

“That's when you realise how much other people support you. Now, whenever someone fumbles in front of me, I don't get angry. I handle it. Only the person who is going through it knows”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Metro... In Dino’ marks Fatima’s second collaboration with Anurag. Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

