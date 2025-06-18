Fatima Sana Shaikh calls Ali Fazal ‘manjha hua kalakaar’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who shares the screen with Ali Fazal in the upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has called her co-actor a fine artiste.

The actress spoke with IANS recently and shared that while she has extensively shared the screen with Ali in the film, she doesn’t have many scenes with other co-actors in the ensemble.

Speaking with IANS, Fatima said, “I only got to do scenes with Aditya and Sara. Sara also, very few, but largely Adi and Ali. Adi, I know off-set also. Ali, also I knew, he's very good, very fun actor. Bahut manjha hua kalakaar hai (He is such a fine artiste). So, it's a lot of fun, he's very organic”.

This is her second time working with director Anurag Basu, she has earlier worked with him in the streaming film ‘Ludo’, which was released in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic. This time around, the actress knew how an Anurag Basu set works, and was well aware about how things move forward in terms of creativity and the logistics.

She further mentioned, “With Sara, I did a lot of light scenes. She is very sweet. Adi is so relaxed in the film and he's very quirky. He's also working with Dada for the second time. So, Adi and I were far more relaxed than other people this time. Like say, Ali and Sara, they were always a little tense. Adi and I were very chill. So, I had a lot of fun”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/