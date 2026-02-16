Fan murder case: Actor Darshan marks 49th birthday in jail

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Kannada actor Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case connected to the sensational murder of a fan, marked his 49th birthday in prison on Monday. Meanwhile, his partner an co-accused in the case, Pavithra Gowda, has sought bail for her daughter’s exams.

Sources said Darshan remained awake till around 1 am and woke up again at 6 am. He reportedly did not interact much with others during the day.

Meanwhile, his supporters and fans gathered in front of his residence in RR Nagar in Bengaluru to mark the occasion. Police personnel barricaded the road leading to his house to prevent overcrowding and maintain law and order.

In a related development, Darshan’s partner and accused number one in the case, Pavithra Gowda, has filed a bail petition before the 57th CCH court. In her plea, she stated that her daughter has examinations and requested the court to grant her bail to enable her to be with the girl.

The Public Prosecutor has filed objections to the bail application. The court is expected to hear arguments and counterarguments before passing an order. Further proceedings in the case are awaited.

It can be recalled that Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his "royal treatment" at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced.

He currently faces three FIRs related to the case.

The police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet on September 4, 2024, along with an additional chargesheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail and Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested again.

A Karnataka local court had fixed the charges against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others in connection with the murder case. Darshan and all other accused denied all charges against them.

Darshan is facing the charge of murder under IPC Section 302, and for causing fatal injuries he has been booked under 355, 120-B for criminal conspiracy, 204 for attempting to destroy evidence, and 359 for kidnapping.

He has also been booked under Sections 143, 147, 148 and 149 for illegal gathering and other charges.

--IANS

mka/rad