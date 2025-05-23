Esha Deol takes an auto-rickshaw, calls it her ‘ride this morning’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Swapping the comfort of her air-conditioned car for something more grounded, actress Esha Deol chose an auto-rickshaw for her Friday morning ride.

Esha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself with “Anxiety” by Doechii playing in the background. In the clip, the actress looks glamorous in a white shirt adorned with floral work. She pans the camera to give a clear view of the auto-rickshaw.

“My ride this morning… Rickshaw ride aaj maza aaya. Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan. (The rickshaw ride was fun today. This is Mumbai, my love.),” she wrote as the caption.

Esha is the daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She made her acting debut in the romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She tasted success in the political film Aayutha Ezhuthu, the action thrillers Dhoom and Dus, Kaal, and the comedy No Entry.

This was followed by a setback and a hiatus. She returned to acting with the streaming series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Esha’s latest work includes ‘Tumko Meri Kasam,’ which is believed to be based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles, along with others.

In March, Esha’s mother Hema showered praises on her daughter after watching 'Tumko Meri Kasam'.

She called Esha’s performance mature, dignified, and wholesome.

Hema had written: "Watched Esha in Tumko Meri Kasam at the premiere last night. Under Vikram Bhat’s able direction, so proud that Esha has given a mature, dignified, wholesome performance as have all the other artistes. Anupam Kher was as in all his films, the complete artiste.”

“The film is based on the true story of a doctor. Gave me such pleasure and satisfaction to watch a well made film on the big screen.”

--IANS

dc/