Elli AvrRam is 'feeling great' about performing with Akshay Kumar at Filmfare

Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Elli AvrRam revealed she is "feeling great" about performing with Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar at the ongoing Filmfare Awards.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actress revealed that she performed on one of her most beloved Bollywood tracks, "Chura Ke Dil Mera," making the experience all the more special for her.

Speaking to IANS, Ellie said, "I am very excited because I have performed with Akshay Kumar. This is my first Filmfare performance, so I am feeling great about getting this opportunity. I ended up enjoying myself a lot as I performed on my favourite Bollywood song, which is 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', making it a special moment for me."

Showing her gratitude for being a part of the Filmfare, she added, "Thank you so much, Gujarat, for hosting Filmfare Awards this time and for having me here."

Previously, Ellie shared her approach to fitness, stressing the importance of mental well-being and “lifting heavy weights”.

Talking during a book launch event, the 'Mickey Virus' actress spoke about maintaining her mental and physical health.

Elli shared, “I start my day with a 30-minute meditation session, which I practice every day. If I miss it, the entire day feels quite different compared to when I do it.”

“Earlier, I enjoyed doing Pilates, but at a certain stage—maybe age-related or just a natural progression—I realized the importance of lifting heavy weights, especially for women. So now I include that in my routine as well,” she added.

Revealing how she combines different forms of exercise to achieve a holistic lifestyle, the 'Malang' actress went on to say, “Along with meditation and weight training, I mix in yoga and Pilates. These elements together allow me to work on both my mind and body, which I believe are deeply interconnected.”

“Yoga, for me, is not just about maintaining a lean body—it’s much deeper… it’s about holistic well-being, nurturing both physical and mental health,” she concluded.

--IANS

pm/