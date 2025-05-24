Ed Westwick on fatherhood: Nothing can prepare you

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Ed Westwick and his Bollywood-actress wife Amy Jackson welcomed son Oscar in March. The English star said nothing prepared him for how wonderful fatherhood is.

“Very amazing, very beautiful. Nothing can prepare you. Incredibly surreal and just this wave of emotion that I haven't felt at any other point. They say you can't describe it and that is accurate. It's a beautiful thing. I think the motivation you feel, the sense of love, sense of responsibility, it's something that I was very welcoming of," He told people.com.

Westwick and Amy announced Oscar’s birth in March with a shared Instagram post, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

They wrote: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Westwick re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and added: “Words can't express the wonder."

The pair tied the knot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy in 2024 and shared that they couldn’t wait to start building their life together.

Amy, who has son Andreas, five, from a previous relationship, told people.com at the time: “For me, (marrying Westwick) means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments.

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all. I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too.”

Ed is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl as well as Vincent Swan in the TV series White Gold. He made his feature film debut in Children of Men and has since appeared in the films Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom, and Me You Madness.

Talking about Amy, she predominantly works in Tamil films but has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and English films. Her most notable roles include Madrasapattinam, Singh Is Bliing, and 2.0.

