Dulquer Salmaan bags Jury honour at Telangana state film awards for ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) Celebrated actor Dulquer Salmaan has been honored with the prestigious Jury Award at the Telangana State Film Awards, popularly known as the Gaddar Awards, for his standout performance in the much-acclaimed film Lucky Baskhar.

This recognition marks a significant moment in Dulquer’s career, highlighting his dedication to nuanced and emotionally resonant storytelling.

In Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer plays the titular role of Baskhar, an ordinary man navigating the trials and triumphs of life in a quietly powerful performance that has struck a chord with both critics and audiences alike. Steering away from conventional heroics, his portrayal was marked by restraint, vulnerability, and an understated intensity—qualities that elevated the character’s journey and made it profoundly relatable.

The jury commended Dulquer for bringing authenticity and depth to the role, effectively breathing life into a character whose struggles and aspirations mirrored those of countless common men.

“It’s not just a performance; it’s a portrayal of lived experience,” the jury noted in their remarks, emphasizing how his subtle expressions and emotional layering added gravitas to the film’s narrative. This win at the Telangana State Film Awards is not merely a testament to Dulquer’s acting prowess but also to his evolution as a pan-Indian actor unafraid to take risks with roles that challenge convention.

Over the years, he has steadily carved a niche for himself by selecting diverse and meaningful projects across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. With this latest accolade, Dulquer Salmaan continues to affirm his place as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and impactful actors—a storyteller at heart whose work transcends boundaries and speaks to the human condition in its truest form.

--IANS

