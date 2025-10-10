Disha Parmar keeps Karwa Chauth fast for husband Rahul Vaidya despite a high-grade fever

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar, known for her work on television and admired for her real-life story with singer Rahul Vaidya, observed Karwa Chauth this year under difficult circumstances.

Despite running a high-grade fever, the actress fasted the entire day for her husband, expressing both her exhaustion and determination in a heartfelt social media story. Sharing a picture of herself looking visibly drained, Disha captioned the post, "Let's hope I can survive. 101 Bukharwala Karwa Chauth.".

In the photo, Disha appears unwell, wearing oversized glasses and resting her face on her palm with a tired expression reflecting both her illness and the toll of fasting without food and water. Fans noted how the actress, though sick, chose to uphold her traditional past, highlighting her devotion to her husband Rahul.

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha's love story has been one of television's most talked-about romances. The relationship gained nationwide attention during Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul Vaidya, as a contestant, made a public declaration of love for Disha. On national television, he admitted that while they had been close friends earlier, this time inside the house made him realize he was deeply in love with her.

In one memorable episode, he even proposed to her for marriage, a moment that became the highlight of the season. Disha later entered the show as a family guest and said yes to Rahul's proposal, sealing their romance in front of millions of viewers.

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry friends and family. Two years later, in September 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they lovingly named Navya.

On the evening of 10th of October, Disha shared another story on her social media account wherein she was seen all decked up in a beautiful pink saree, all ready to break the Karwa Chauth fast

--IANS

rd/